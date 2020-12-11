Sunny and unseasonably warm Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and cool. Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s.

Sunshine for today and another warm one. High in the mid 50’s.



INCREASING CLOUDS TONIGHT

Mostly clear but increasing clouds and a low in the lower 40’s.



RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY AND STILL MILD

Cloudy in the morning and increasing shower potential into the late morning and afternoon. High

in the lower 50’s.



COLDER INTO SUNDAY, MAINLY DRY

Early evening shower chance Saturday night, with temperatures in the upper 30’s.

Temperatures in the lower 40’s for Sunday and a chance for an early morning flurry or sprinkle. Colder into Sunday night, with a low in the upper 20’s and cloudy.



COLDER WITH FLURRIES MONDAY

Mainly cloudy and a stray flurry for Monday. Colder, with a high in the mid 30’s.

Partly cloudy and colder into Tuesday morning. Low in the mid 20’s.



DRY TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy Tuesday and a high in the mid 30’s.

Mid 20’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.



SNOW SHOWERS FOR WEDNESDAY AND COOLER LATE WEEK

Mid 30’s for Wednesday and snow showers developing.

Mid to upper 20’s Wednesday night and isolated flurries.

Mainly cloudy and a few snow showers possible Thursday. High in the lower 30’s.

Mid 20’s and mostly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Lower 30’s and an isolated flurries Friday.