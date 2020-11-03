Sunny and seasonal for Election Day Tuesday

ELECTION DAY WEATHER
Some clouds and chilly this morning for Election day. Temperatures in the mid 30’s.
A warmer day today. High in the lower 50’s. Mostly sunny today.
TONIGHT
Not as chilly tonight, low in the upper 30’s.
UNSEASONABLY WARM AND DRY WEATHER STRETCH
Warmer for Wednesday, with sunshine. High in the low to mid 60’s.
Mild and partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the mid 40’s.
Partly sunny skies and continued mild, high in the low to mid 60’s Thursday.
Mid 40’s for Thursday night and partly cloudy skies.
Mid 60’s and mainly sunny for Friday.
Low to mid 40’s Friday night under mainly clear skies.
EVEN WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND
High in the upper 60’s Saturday and mainly sunny.
Low in the mid to upper 40’s into Sunday morning and partly cloudy.
High around 70° Sunday! Partly sunny skies.
Low to mid 50’s for a mild Sunday night and Monday.
Sunshine and clouds Monday with a high again around 70°.
