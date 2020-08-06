THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Cool and clear this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Mostly sunny and warmer today. High around 80°
COMFORTABLE TONIGHT
Partly cloudy tonight with a low in the upper 50’s. Low to mid 80’s Friday.
SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY
Slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
Partly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.
WARMING UP THIS WEEKEND
Mostly sunny for Saturday, with a high in the mid 80’s.
Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.
Hazy, and hot for Sunday, with high in the mid to upper 80’s.
STORM RISK RETURNS FOR THE WEEK AHEAD
Isolated storm chance Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.
Partly sunny and warm Monday with an afternoon isolated shower or storm. High in the mid to upper 80’s.
Isolated storms into the evening Monday night. Low in the upper 60’s and muggy.
Scattered storms likely Tuesday. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Isolated storms Tuesday night, with a low in the mid 60’s. Mid 80’s for Wednesday
with partly sunny skies and a chance for isolated storms. Chance for a few showers or storms or Wednesday night. Mid 60’s. Storm chance Thursday, with
highs in the mid to upper 80’s.
Sunny and pleasant for Thursday
