FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly clear and cool this with temperatures in the lower 40’s.
Sunny today, with a high around 70° once again.
Mostly clear and a low in the mid 40’s tonight.
BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD
Sunny and 70° for Saturday.
Low in the mid 40’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
High in the lower 70’s for Sunday and mainly sunny.
Low around 50 into Monday morning.
RECORD-BREAKING WARMTH FOR MONDAY & TUESDAY
High in the low to mid 70’s and that would challenge a record high.
Mid 50’s overnight for a warm night into Tuesday morning.
Another record-breaking day for Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70’s.
Partly cloudy and warm Tuesday night, low in the mid 50’s.
RAIN CHANCES FOR WEDNESDAY
Chance for rain showers Wednesday and cooler, high in the mid 60’s. Slight shower chance Wednesday night, and a low
in the lower 40’s.
COOLER BUT STILL MILD FOR THURSDAY
High around 60° and mostly cloudy for Thursday.
Mid to upper 40’s Thursday night and cloudy.
END THE WEEK WARMER WITH SHOWER CHANCE
Chance for showers Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 60’s.
Sunny and mild weekend ahead!
Next chance for rain not until Tuesday evening and Wednesday
