Sunny and mild for Wednesday afternoon

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and colder this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.
Sunny today, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.
NOT AS COOL TONIGHT
Patchy clouds tonight, with a low in the lower 50’s.
LATE DAY SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY
Another day in the mid to upper 60’s tomorrow.
A cold front will be moving through into the evening.
Isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.
Low Thursday night in the low to mid 40’s.
COOL FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Cooler Friday with isolated showers. High in the lower 50’s.
Slight sprinkle or light rain chance Friday night. Colder, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s.
Cool for Saturday with sunshine and clouds. High in the mid to upper 50’s.
WARMER SUNDAY WITH SHOWER CHANCE MONDAY
Sunshine and clouds for the weekend. Low to mid 40’s Saturday night and clear skies.
Mostly sunny and a warmer Sunday. High in the mid 60’s.
Lower 40’s and partly cloudy skies.
Cloudy on Monday with a shower chance. High in the mid 60’s.
Clouds with a shower chance Monday night. Low in the mid 40’s.
SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Lower 60’s Tuesday with a chance for a shower with cloudy skies.
Mid 40’s Tuesday night and mainly cloudy skies.
Cloudy Wednesday, and a slight sprinkle or shower chance. High in the lower 60’s.
