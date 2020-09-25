Sunny and mild for the weekend

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning. Mainly clear skies and low to mid 50’s.

A light jacket for the early morning but summer-like high in the upper 70’s this afternoon. Have

the sunglasses ready for a spectacular day today!



FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Mild for Football tonight, low 70’s for kickoff and mid to upper 60’s at the end of games. Mainly clear with patchy fog developing tomorrow morning.



UNSEASONABLY WARM WEEKEND

Sunshine and warm for Saturday. High in the lower 80’s.

Mild Saturday night and partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60’s.

Partly sunny with a high in the low to mid 80’s on Sunday.

Low around 60° Sunday night and mostly cloudy.



DAMP WEATHER AND SLOWLY DROPPING TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny with isolated shower or storm Monday. High in the upper 70’s.

Mid to upper 50’s Monday night with an isolated shower chance.

Mid to upper 50’s Monday night with an isolated shower chance.



RAIN LIKELY TUESDAY

Scattered showers likely Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70’s.

Low around 50° Tuesday night with isolated showers.

Mid 60’s Wednesday with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers.

Upper 40’s Wednesday night, with another chance for isolated showers.



COOLING INTO THE MID TO UPPER 50’S LATE WEEK

Shower chance for Thursday, a chilly high in the upper 50’s.

Low 40’s for Thursday night, cloudy with a shower chance.

Partly sunny with a chance for an isolated shower. Chilly Friday, high in the mid 50’s.