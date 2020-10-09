FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Upper 30’s to lower 40’s this morning. Clear skies. Mostly sunny and warmer today, with a high in the lower 70’s.
Mild night for football, with dry weather. Mid 60’s for kick-off and lower 60’s by game’s end.
Mild overnight low in the upper 50’s.
WARM BUT BREEZY SATURDAY
Increasing clouds and warmer Saturday. Breezy, with up to 30 mph gusts possible. High in the mid 70’s.
Chance for evening sprinkle or light rain. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.
CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWER SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Cloudy with isolated showers Sunday. High in the low to mid 70’s.
Upper 50’s with a shower chance Sunday night.
Cloudy with isolated showers for Monday. High in the lower 70’s.
Upper 40’s and a shower chance Monday night.
Upper 60’s Tuesday, with an isolated sprinkle or light rain chance in the morning. Partly sunny otherwise.
NICE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mid to upper 40’s Tuesday night, with partly cloudy skies.
Mid 60’s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Mid 50’s into Thursday morning with some clouds.
Mostly cloudy skies Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 60’s.
Low around 40° into Friday morning.
COOLING INTO NEXT FRIDAY AND SHOWER CHANCE
Cooler Friday, with a shower chance. High in the mid 50’s.
Sunny and mild for Friday
Mild weekend with shower chance on Sunday
FRIDAY OUTLOOK