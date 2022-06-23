(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny, cooler and not as humid. High around 80°.

We could use some rain. We’ve had 8 dry days and will add a few more to that. We’re about a half-inch off our normal rainfall amount of 2.83″ for June.



COOL TONIGHT, A BIT WARMER FRIDAY

Clear skies and cool in the mid 50’s into Friday morning.

Sunny skies and mid 80’s for Friday.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Friday night.



HEATING UP FOR THE WEEKEND

It turns warmer this weekend and more humid Sunday.

Sun & clouds for Saturday, high around 90°.

Mid to upper 60’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.

High around 90° again Sunday, with afternoon storms developing.

Early evening storms Sunday night, with clearing skies overnight into Monday.



COOL FOR EARLY WEEK

High Monday only in the mid 70’s for a cool start to the week. Partly sunny.

Lower 50’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Upper 70’s for Tuesday and sunshine and clouds.

Lower 50’s Tuesday night.

Lower 80’s Wednesday, partly sunny. Slight chance for a late day shower.

Upper 50’s with cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers.

High around 80° Thursday with isolated shower or storm chance under mainly partly sunny skies.