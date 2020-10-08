THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and cooler this morning. Temperatures in the mid 40’s. Sunny skies and a tad cooler today. We hit 70° yesterday. Today, low to mid 60’s.
Partly cloudy and cool tonight, low in the lower 40’s.
WARMING TREND FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Warmer tomorrow, with continued sunshine. High in the lower 70’s.
Clear and warmer Friday night. Low in the mid 50’s.
Partly to mostly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 70’s.
SHOWER CHANCE SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy into Saturday night, with a chance for isolated showers. Low in the lower 50’s.
Continued mild, low 70’s Sunday with a chance for a few showers.
DELTA TO BRING RAIN SUNDAY EVENING
Good chance for some Delta showers Sunday night into Monday. Low Sunday night in the lower 50’s. Upper 60’s with isolated showers Monday.
Shower chance Monday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.
Mid to upper 60’s Tuesday with isolated shower chance and partly sunny.
Low around 50° Tuesday night with a shower chance.
DRY AND SEASONAL MID-WEEK
Partly sunny Wednesday with a high in the mid 60’s.
Partly cloudy and cooler Wednesday night. Upper 40’s.
Sunny and cooler Thursday. High in the upper 60’s.
Sunny and cooler for Thursday
Warming trend to end the week
THURSDAY OUTLOOK