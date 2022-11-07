MONDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and cool in the mid 40’s this morning.

Sunshine and a cooler high today around 60°.



WEATHER COOPERATING FOR THE LUNAR ECLIPSE EARLY TUESDAY

Partly cloudy and chilly, overnight low in the mid 30’s.

Up early tomorrow, check out the LUNAR ECLIPSE starting at 5:15am. This is the first time in U.S. history that we’re enjoying an Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse. It’s never happened before and won’t happen again until 2394!



ELECTION DAY LOOKS WONDERFUL

Mostly sunny Election day, high in the mid 50’s.

Mostly clear skies and mid 30’s into Wednesday.



WARMING UP A LITTLE THROUGH THE WEEK

Mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the lower 60’s.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the lower 40’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 40’s Thursday night.



CHANCE FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RAIN, SNOW SHOWER CHANCE SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly sunny Friday with isolated rain showers. High in the mid 60’s.

Chance for isolated showers Friday night, low in the upper 30’s.

Cooler Saturday, with isolated showers. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

Chance for snow showers Saturday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.

Chilly Sunday, high in the upper 30’s with isolated rain/snow at times.

Mostly cloudy and cold Sunday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Partly sunny Monday, high around 40°.