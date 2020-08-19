Sunny and cool Wednesday

Home

Gradually warming late week and this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly clear and cool this morning. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s. It’s cool!
Sunshine today with a high in the mid 70’s. Cool and clear tonight,
low in the lower 50’s.

GRADUALLY WARMING UP LATE WEEK
Sunshine Thursday with a high in the lower 80’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s.
Friday will be sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid 80’s.
Chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.

ISOLATED STORM CHANCE SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Warm and humid Saturday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower
or storm possible. Isolated storm chance Saturday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.
Warm and humid with a high in the mid to upper 80’s on Sunday. Chance for
isolated showers or storms. Storm chance Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.

GENERALLY NICE WEATHER FOR NEXT WEEK
Partly sunny Monday with a slim chance for a shower or storm. High in the mid
80’s.
Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60’s Monday night.
Tuesday high in the mid 80’s and partly sunny.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com