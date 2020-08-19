Sunny and cool Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and cool this morning. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s. It’s cool!

Sunshine today with a high in the mid 70’s. Cool and clear tonight,

low in the lower 50’s.



GRADUALLY WARMING UP LATE WEEK

Sunshine Thursday with a high in the lower 80’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s.

Friday will be sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid 80’s.

Chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



ISOLATED STORM CHANCE SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Warm and humid Saturday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower

or storm possible. Isolated storm chance Saturday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.

Warm and humid with a high in the mid to upper 80’s on Sunday. Chance for

isolated showers or storms. Storm chance Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.



GENERALLY NICE WEATHER FOR NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday with a slim chance for a shower or storm. High in the mid

80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60’s Monday night.

Tuesday high in the mid 80’s and partly sunny.