WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly clear and cool this morning. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s. It’s cool!
Sunshine today with a high in the mid 70’s. Cool and clear tonight,
low in the lower 50’s.
GRADUALLY WARMING UP LATE WEEK
Sunshine Thursday with a high in the lower 80’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s.
Friday will be sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid 80’s.
Chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.
ISOLATED STORM CHANCE SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Warm and humid Saturday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower
or storm possible. Isolated storm chance Saturday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.
Warm and humid with a high in the mid to upper 80’s on Sunday. Chance for
isolated showers or storms. Storm chance Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.
GENERALLY NICE WEATHER FOR NEXT WEEK
Partly sunny Monday with a slim chance for a shower or storm. High in the mid
80’s.
Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60’s Monday night.
Tuesday high in the mid 80’s and partly sunny.
Sunny and cool Wednesday
Gradually warming late week and this weekend
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK