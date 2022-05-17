(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cool, in the mid 40’s this morning.

Mostly sunny and cool in the mid 60’s today.



RAIN MOVING IN WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight. Low in the mid 40’s.

Mostly cloudy with chance for rain in the morning, but rain likely into the afternoon Wednesday, high in the mid 60’s.

Rain showers continue Wednesday night. Low in the mid 50’s.



TURNING WARM AND HUMID LATE WEEK

Early shower chance Thursday morning, becoming partly sunny and warmer. High in the mid 70’s.

Mid to upper 60’s Thursday night and partly cloudy.

A push of warm and humid air into Friday.

Early shower or thunderstorm chance, partly sunny and warm Friday afternoon. High in the mid to upper 80’s and humid.

Mostly cloudy Friday night with an overnight shower. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



STORMS TO BREAK THE HEAT SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday with isolated afternoon storms into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s and humid. Chance for showers and storms into the early evening. Low in the mid 50’s.

Early shower chance Sunday. Partly sunny and cooler. High in the mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, low in the upper 40’s.



COOLER NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Low to mid 40’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Sunshine and clouds Tuesday, high in the lower 60’s.