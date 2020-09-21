MONDAY OUTLOOK
Chilly this morning and clear skies. We’re in the mid to upper 30’s.
Grab a Fall jacket for this morning. And have the sunglasses on the ready for Monday.
High today in the mid to upper 60’s.
COOL TONIGHT
Another chilly night tonight, with clear skies.
SUNSHINE AS FALL ARRIVES AT 9:31am TUESDAY
Mostly sunny and a high in the lower 70’s tomorrow, a tad warmer.
Not as cool Tuesday night, with a low in the upper 40’s.
WARMING UP WEDNESDAY
Mid to upper 70’s and mostly sunny Wednesday.
Mid 50’s and clear for Wednesday night.
Mid to upper 70’s and continued sunshine with some clouds Thursday.
Low to mid 50’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
SUNNY WEATHER, ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Mid 70’s and mostly sunny Friday.
Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Friday night.
Warmer for Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 70’s.
Upper 50’s Saturday night, partly cloudy skies.
SHOWER OR STORM CHANCE FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Chance for rain showers Sunday, with a high in the lower 70’s.
Mid 50’s and a shower chance Sunday night.
Isolated shower or storm possible Monday. Cooler high in the upper 60’s.
Sunny and cool for the last day of Summer
Above average temperatures into Fall
MONDAY OUTLOOK