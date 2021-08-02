Sunny and cool for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cool and patchy clouds with some sunshine this morning and mostly sunny afternoon. High in the mid 70’s. Low humidity today and Tuesday.



COOL, SOME WOULD SAY CHILLY, TONIGHT!

Mostly clear and cool tonight, with a low in the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 70’s tomorrow.

Mostly clear and a low in the mid to upper 50’s Tuesday night.



SLIM SPRINKLE CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Lower 80’s with patchy clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle Wednesday.

Low in the lower 60’s Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies.



WARMER LATE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND

Warmer for Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 80’s and sunshine and clouds.

Lower 60’s for Thursday night with partly cloudy skies. High in the low to mid 80’s

Friday with partly sunny skies.

Low to mid 60’s Friday night and partly cloudy.



HUMID WEATHER RETURNS FOR THE WEEKEND

Warm and humid for the weekend. High in the mid 80’s Saturday and partly to mostly sunny.

Mid 60’s Saturday night and muggy.

Upper 80’s, humid for Sunday. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Upper 80’s.

Upper 60’s and muggy Sunday night with a storm chance early, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mid 80’s Monday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly into the afternoon.