WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cool this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Mostly sunny today. High around 60°.
FROST POSSIBLE TONIGHT
A clear and chilly night tonight. Low in the low to mid 30’s.
GRADUALLY WARMING LATER THIS WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND
Frosty start tomorrow, but another sunny day. High in the low to mid 60’s.
Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday night. Low around 40°.
Low to mid 60’s and partly sunny Friday.
Partly cloudy Friday night. Low around 40°.
Nice weekend weather. Sunshine and clouds Saturday. High in the mid to upper 60’s.
Lower 40’s and patchy clouds Saturday night.
High around 70° Sunday with partly sunny skies.
Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 40’s Sunday night.
WET WEATHER LIKELY MONDAY, SLIGHTLY COOLER EARLY WEEK
Scattered showers for Monday. High in the mid 60’s.
Isolated shower chance Monday night, with a low in the upper 40’s.
Partly sunny with a slight sprinkle chance Tuesday. High in the mid 60’s.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Low in the upper 40’s.
Partly sunny and seasonal Wednesday. High near 70°.
Sunny and a little warmer Wednesday
Gradually warming back to seasonal by Sunday
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK