Sunny and a bit warmer Thursday

COLD MORNING THURSDAY
We’re in the lower teens early morning. Be alert for patchy ice from yesterday’s snowfall. Plenty of sunshine for the morning hours. Warmer today, with a high in the mid 30’s.
NOT AS COOL TONIGHT
Temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 20’s tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies.
WARMER WITH EVENING RAIN FRIDAY
Sunshine and clouds give way to cloudy skies Friday afternoon. High in the lower 40’s. Slight chance for a few sprinkles into the afternoon. Rain showers likely Friday night, low in the low to mid 30’s into Saturday morning.
SHOWERS FOR SATURDAY
Showers likely Saturday with a wintry mix of rain or snow as we approach sunset. High around 40°.
COOLING TO END THE WEEKEND
Mid to upper 20’s into Sunday morning, with a rain or snow chance. Early morning rain or snow chance Sunday. Cooler, with a high in the mid 30’s.
