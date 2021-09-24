Sunny and a bit warmer Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy skies and cool this morning. Upper 40’s.

Becoming mostly sunny and warmer today. High of 70°.



NICE BUT COOLING FOR FOOTBALL TONIGHT

Mid 60’s at 7pm as the sun is setting. Mid 50’s by the end of game, so dress warm.

Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 40’s.



SHOWERS INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON, NICE SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday morning with increasing clouds and scattered showers and slight storm chance into the afternoon. Mid to upper 60’s.

Early shower chance Saturday night and clearing into mid evening. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunshine and clouds Sunday, with a high in the lower 70’s.

Mostly clear and a little warmer Sunday night. Low in the mid 50’s.



WARMER EARLY WEEK

Mid to upper 70’s Monday and scattered clouds and sunshine. Slight sprinkle

chance.

Mainly cloudy Monday night and a low in the lower 50’s.

Partly sunny and a high around 70° Tuesday.

Cloudy Tuesday night and a chance for a light shower. Low in the mid 40’s.



DRY STRETCH MID TO LATE WEEK

Mid to upper 60’s Wednesday and mostly sunny.

Mid 40’s and cloudy skies Tuesday night.

Mostly sunny Thursday and a high in the upper 60’s.

Mid to upper 40’s Thursday night and partly cloudy.

Mostly sunny and a high in the lower 70’s Friday.