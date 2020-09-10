Sunny and a bit cooler Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning. Watch for changing driving conditions as you move around the Valley. Temperatures in the mid 60’s. It’s a bit muggy, with dew points in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunshine and clouds today, with a cooler but humid day. High in the lower 80’s.



COOLER TONIGHT AND FRIDAY

Partly cloudy tonight and cooler. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunny skies and a cool mid 70’s for Friday.

Have the sunglasses and a light jacket for High School Football games Friday night.

Temperatures in the low to mid 60’s for the end of the games. Friday night low in the upper 50’s.



RAIN LIKELY FOR THE WEEKEND, ESPECIALLY SUNDAY

High of 80° Saturday, with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few stray showers.

Shower chance Saturday night, low in the mid 60’s.

Scattered storms likely Sunday, with a high around 80°.

Mid to upper 50’s Sunday night with an early evening shower or storm.



SUNNY AND FALL-LIKE EARLY WEEK

Cooler for the beginning of the week. High on Monday and Tuesday in the lower 70’s.

Monday night low in the upper 40’s and partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine and a bit warmer for Wednesday, high in the mid 70’s.

Low in the lower 50’s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Partly sunny Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 70’s.