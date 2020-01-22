Sunglasses and warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cold this morning, with temperatures in the lower teens to upper single digits. Crystal clear skies this morning. Barely a breeze, so wind chills are around the same as air temperature. Warming into Wednesday, high in the mid 30’s. Have yours shades ready for mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds and a low in the lower 20’s into Thursday morning.



A BIT WARMER THURSDAY

Warming trend continues Thursday, with a high in the lower 40’s and partly sunny skies. Low in the lower 20’s into Friday morning.



RAIN TO WRAP UP THE WEEK

Increasing clouds with rain developing into the afternoon on Friday. Low in the lower 30’s Friday night with rain/snow mix likely.



WINTRY MIX FOR SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Colder into Saturday, with rain or snow showers likely. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Low in the mid 20’s into Sunday morning. Chance for a rain/snow mix.

Scattered snow showers Sunday morning, mixing with light rain into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 30’s.



NEXT WEEK

Mid 30’s on Monday, with a slight chance for light snow or flurries early morning. Mainly cloudy. Monday night low in the upper 20’s. Partly sunny for Tuesday, high around 40°. Upper 20’s again for Tuesday night.



WARMING NEXT WEDNESDAY

Scattered clouds for Wednesday and warmer, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s.