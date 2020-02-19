Sun & clouds, a chilly Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Some clouds this morning and temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Colder today, with mostly cloudy skies and some sunshine breaks. High in the lower 30’s.



COLD FOR DAYBREAK THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Mostly clear and cold for Wednesday night, low in the upper teens. Small chance for light snow or flurries overnight and into early Thursday morning.



COLD THURSDAY

Sunshine and clouds Thursday, with a cold high only reaching the mid 20’s. Mostly clear and cold into Friday morning, low in the middle teens.



WARMING FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND

Warming up on Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s and mainly sunny! Low in the lower 20’s into Saturday morning, with mostly clear skies.

Mid 40’s for Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Upper 20’s and partly cloudy for Saturday night.

Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s.



RAIN/SNOW MIX SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING

Small risk for light rain or snow mix for Sunday night, low in the lower 30’s. Chance for rain or snow showers early Monday. Scattered rain likely into late morning and afternoon with a high around 40.

Upper 30’s for Monday night and a chance for a few showers.

Low 40’s Tuesday, with cloudy skies. Low in the lower 30’s into Wednesday morning.

Cloudy Wednesday, with a chance for rain showers late afternoon. High in the lower 40’s.