FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mild in the upper 50’s this morning.

Sunshine with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Slight sprinkle chance late day and early evening. High today 80°.



NICE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low in the upper 50’s.



ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWERS & STORMS SATURDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon Saturday, high in the upper 70’s.

Mid to upper 50’s Saturday night with scattered showers & a storm chance.



STRONG STORM POTENTIAL SUNDAY

Scattered showers or thunderstorms through the day. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Upper 70’s.

Low to mid 50’s with scattered showers and storms Sunday night.



COOLER NEXT WEEK

Cooler Monday with an isolated shower or storm. High around 70°.

Cooler Monday night, low in the mid 40’s and partly cloudy.

Low to mid 60’s Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Chilly in the lower 40’s into Wednesday morning.

Partly cloudy. Lower 60’s on Wednesday with cloudy skies and a few showers.

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 40’s Wednesday night.

Mostly cloudy with a high around 70° on Thursday.

Lower 50’s Thursday night and cloudy.

High in the low to mid 70’s Friday with partly sunny skies and isolated shower chance.