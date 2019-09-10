Summer-like heat and sunny for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50’s for early morning. Jackets for the trip to school, but kids will have them around their waist for the afternoon. High today of 86°. Dew points comfortable this morning, in the lower 50’s. But we’ll see them move into the low to mid 60’s into the afternoon. Have the air conditioning ready for the afternoon. Mostly sunny today. Partly cloudy, warmer and muggy tonight. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.

HUMID AND WARM WITH AFTERNOON STORMS WEDNESDAY

Increasing clouds for Wednesday with 60% likelihood for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Evening storm chance, 40%, for Wednesday night, low in the mid 60’s.

STORMS OFF AND ON THURSDAY

Cooler but still humid for Thursday, 60% chance for scattered storms through the day. High in the lower 80’s. Low 60’s into Friday morning, mostly cloudy.

STORMS BRING COOLER WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Isolated afternoon showers and storms Friday and into Friday night football. High in the low to mid 80’s. Low in the mid 60’s into Saturday morning.

MAINLY DRY WEEKEND

Cooler and less humid Saturday. Small chance for an isolated shower. High in the upper 70’s. Cooler Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s. Partly sunny on Sunday, high in the lower 80’s. Lower 60’s into Monday morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or storm Monday. High in the lower 80’s.