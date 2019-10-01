Summer in October! Heat wave grips the Valley

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Summer in October! Heat wave starts today with a warm morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Summer clothes for the wardrobe and have the water bottle handy. Mostly sunny and humid, with a high of 90°. We might be at or break the record high for today by early afternoon. 85° is the current record from 1952. The hottest day on record for any day in October is 88°, so we’ll set another milestone there. Muggy and partly cloudy tonight, with a low in the upper 60’s.

STORM CHANCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Another warm day Wednesday, with another run at the record of 85°. Increasing clouds and a chance for afternoon storms might keep us a little cooler, with a high in the mid 80’s. Lower 60’s with a chance for isolated storms Wednesday night.

HEATWAVE BREAKS THURSDAY WITH SCATTERED STORMS

Scattered storms for Thursday and cooling, high in the mid 70’s. Cold front moves in with a drastic change in the overall weather for Thursday night and Friday. Shower chance Thursday night into early morning Friday. Low around 50° and less muggy.

TRADITIONAL FALL WEATHER FRIDAY AND THIS WEEKEND

Early shower chance Friday morning with partly sunny skies otherwise. High in the lower 60’s. Chilly and partly cloudy into Saturday morning, low in the lower 40’s. Mostly sunny and mid 60’s for Saturday. Mid to upper 40’s and partly cloudy Saturday night into Sunday morning. Upper 60’s with a chance for a few stray showers on Sunday. Lower 50’s for early Monday morning.

REINFORCING SHOT OF COOL AIR EARLY WEEK

A reinforcing push of colder air will generate some showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Monday. High in the mid 60’s. Upper 40’s into Tuesday morning. Chance for a shower and noticeably cooler Tuesday, high in the upper 50’s.