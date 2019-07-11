Strong storms likely Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

There are damp roads after a line of showers pushed through the area Thursday morning.

The heaviest rain fell in southern Mercer and northern Lawrence counties. Up to an inch of rain fell in spots there.

It will be muggy Thursday morning with an isolated shower or storm chance for the morning. Temperatures will be in the lower-70s, with dew points in the upper-60s.

An approaching cold front will generate storms Thursday afternoon and into the early evening. Strong to severe storms are likely to be scattered around the Valley.

Damaging winds are possible with some of these severe storms as well as heavy downpours.

The high Thursday is in the mid-80s.

The risk of storms drops off by midnight. It will be cooler Thursday night, with a low in the lower-60s with skies clearing by Daybreak.

DRY AND LESS HUMID FRIDAY

It will be mostly sunny and cooler, as well as less humid Friday. The high will be around 80°.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night, with a low in the upper-50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend looks nice! It will be partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday, with a high in the mid-80s.

There’s a slight chance for a few showers or storms into Saturday night. The low will be in the low- to mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny and a tad cooler on Sunday, with a high in the low- to mid-80s. Temperatures reach the upper-50s, with partly cloudy skies Sunday night.

BECOMING HUMID INTO THE WEEK

A push of moist air comes in for the beginning of the week. It’s expected to be partly sunny and a bit more humid Monday, with a high in the mid-80s.

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s are in the forecast Tuesday morning. Temperatures reach the upper-80s Tuesday, with a slight chance for an isolated storm into the afternoon.

There’s also a chance for an early evening storm Tuesday night. The low will be around 70° and muggy.

Temperatures in the upper-80s are in the forecast Wednesday with isolated afternoon showers and storms possible with otherwise partly sunny and hazy conditions.

It will be humid Thursday, with a high in the upper-80s and an afternoon storm chance.