Storms likely early week

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mid 60’s with isolated showers this morning. Off and on showers and storms today, especially into the afternoon. High in the lower 80’s and humid. Early storms likely tonight, with mainly cloudy skies overnight. Low in the mid 60’s and muggy.



COLD FRONT APPROACHES TUESDAY

Showers and storms likely Tuesday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Showers and storms likely Tuesday night. Low in the lower 60’s.



COOL AND MAINLY DRY WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Mainly dry with a slight shower or storm chance Wednesday. Cooler, high in the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 50’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Partly cloudy Thursday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.



WARMING WITH STORM RISK INCREASING INTO THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Friday with isolated showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. High in the lower 80’s. Isolated showers and storms possible into the evening Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s. Warmer and more humid Saturday, with showers and storms likely. High in the mid 80’s. Muggy with showers and storms likely Saturday night, low in the upper 60’s. Isolated showers and storms Sunday, high in the lower 80’s. Partly sunny Monday, with an isolated storm chance. High in the mid 80’s.