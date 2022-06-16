(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Warm and clear, in the mid 70’s this morning. Tropical humidity.

Hazy sunshine and a high around 90°. Early afternoon expect showers and storms to develop. Downpours and damaging winds are the biggest threat. Hail and tornadoes are possible around the region.

Storms look to wrap up into late day-early evening. Clearing overnight. Low in the mid 60’s.



MUCH COOLER FOR FRIDAY, AND MAY-LIKE CONDITIONS FOR THE WEEEKEND

Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid Friday. High around 80°.

Low 50’s and mostly clear Friday night.

Cooler than average Saturday. Mostly sunny and only around 70°!

Lower 50’s and clear Saturday night.

Sunny for Sunday, high in the low to mid 70’s.

Mostly clear and lower 50’s Sunday night.



WARMING BACK UP NEXT WEEK

Seasonal Monday, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s and scattered clouds. Slight chance for a shower.

Low around 60° Monday night and patchy clouds. Slight chance for a shower or storm as warmer air moves into the region.

Hazy sunshine and a high around 90° Tuesday. Slight chance for a shower or isolated storm with mostly sunny skies overall.

Upper 60’s and muggy Tuesday night.

Chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday, high around 90°.

Upper 60’s with an isolated shower or storm Wednesday night.

Mid to upper 80’s and partly sunny Thursday.