Storms ahead of a sharp temperature drop

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Spring is here, and right on cue we have storm potential in the Valley. Expect a few storms this morning, some may be strong. Winds are picking up, with gusts up to 35mph or higher within stronger storm cells. A break mid morning, with a line of storms developing along a cold front which will sweep across the Valley early afternoon. Strong storms are possible early afternoon before clearing into the mid to late day. Temperatures will peak around Noon in the upper 60’s, then fall into the mid to upper 50’s by 5 o’clock.



WINTER-LIKE COLD FOR OVERNIGHTS THIS WEEKEND

Cloudy and much colder tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 20’s.



DRY BUT CHILLY WEEKEND

Gradually becoming sunny Saturday after morning clouds. High in the lower 40’s for a chilly day tomorrow. Clear and cold Saturday night, with a low in the lower 20’s. Partly sunny Sunday with a high in the upper 40’s. Increasing clouds Sunday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Scattered showers likely on Monday, possibly mixing with snow flurries. High in the upper 40’s. Cloudy Monday night, low in the low 30’s

.

WARMING TUESDAY, CHANCE FOR RAIN WEDNESDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the lower 50’s. Cloudy Tuesday night with a low in the lower 40’s.

Warmer for the second half of the week but showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. High Wednesday in the mid to upper 50’s

Shower chance Wednesday night, low in the lower 40’s.

Thursday high in the low to mid 60’s. Low around 40° into Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy. Sunshine and clouds Friday, high in the upper 50’s.

