Stagnant pattern keeps us dry for the foreseeable future

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s for today. Another cool and comfortable night in the lower 60’s.



REST OF THE WEEK

Sunny skies and a dry pattern stays locked in place in the Great Lakes region for the rest of the week. Highs in the upper 80’s each day. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 60’s late week and dew points move into the mid to upper 60’s.



DRY FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Sunny for the Fourth of July. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Still a slight chance for an isolated shower late day, but confidence is rather low so for now, keeping the forecast dry. High around 90° for Sunday and mainly sunny.



STEAMY AND DRY FOR NEXT WEEK

Temperatures in the lower 90’s Monday and Tuesday. Increasing moisture will make for higher humidity. Overnight lows in the upper 60’s and muggy.



