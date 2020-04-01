Sprinkles early, becoming sunny into the afternoon Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Reports said a man who squealed his tires in front of a police officer was cited for obstructing official business after he refused to get out of his car after he was pulled over.

Officers spotted a car about 10:25 p.m. driven by Malik Clay, 23, of Superior Street, squeal his tires on Mahoning Avenue. Clay pulled over for police on South Portland Ave.