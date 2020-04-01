WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Light rain or drizzle early this morning. Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny into the afternoon. High around 50°.
CLEAR AND CHILLY TONIGHT
Wednesday night partly cloudy skies and chilly, with a low in the lower 30’s.
STRETCH OF DRY WEATHER SUNSHINE THROUGH SATURDAY
Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high in the lower 50’s.
Partly cloudy and chilly Thursday night, low in the lower 30’s.
Friday mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50’s.
Low in the mid to upper 30’s Friday night, with partly cloudy skies.
Partly sunny Saturday, a nice day in the low to mid 60’s. Low 40’s Saturday night and mostly cloudy.
MILD WITH RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance for a few isolated showers, mainly before 2pm. High in the lower 60’s. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the upper 30’s.
WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK
Partly sunny on Monday. High in the low to mid 60’s.
Monday night chance for an isolated shower. Low in the upper 40’s.
Chance for isolated showers on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies in general. High in the upper 60’s. Low in the low to mid 50’s Tuesday night with an isolated shower chance.
Chance for isolated showers Wednesday, mild, with a high in the lower 70’s.
Sprinkles early, becoming sunny into the afternoon Wednesday
Dry stretch for the rest of the week!
