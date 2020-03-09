Spring-like again for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Early sunshine with increasing clouds this afternoon. Mild and breezy, with highs in the lower 60’s. Cloudy tonight and breezy. Rain showers developing late and overnight. Low in the upper 40’s.



DAMP WEATHER FOR TUESDAY AND COOLING

Mainly morning rain, with slight afternoon chance and gusty winds of 25 mph. High in the low to mid 50’s. Temperatures slide into the lower 40’s toward dusk.

Mostly to partly cloudy and colder for Tuesday night. Low in the lower 30’s.



AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Cooler for Wednesday with clouds and sunshine in the morning. Afternoon showers possible and a high in the mid to upper 40’s. Chilly Wednesday night, low in the lower 30’s. Chance for a light shower.



NICE WEATHER THURSDAY BEFORE AN UNSETTLED PATTERN LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and warmer on Thursday, high in the low to mid 50’s. Chance for a passing shower Thursday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Chance for showers Friday, mainly in the morning. High in the mid 50’s.

Cooler into Saturday morning, low in the lower 30’s. Mostly cloudy.

Mid 40’s on Saturday with partly sunny skies and a chance for late day rain shower. Low to mid 30’s Saturday night, with a chance for a rain or snow shower.

Mostly cloudy Sunday, high in the mid to upper 40’s. Low around 30° into Monday morning. Cloudy, with a high in the upper 40’s.