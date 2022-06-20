(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with light rain or drizzle this morning. Upper 50’s.

Mainly cloudy Monday with light rain at times. High in the mid 70’s.



CLEARING TONIGHT, SUMMER STARTS TUESDAY

Clouds tonight, clearing toward dawn Tuesday. Low in the lower 60’s.

Much warmer Tuesday, sunny with a high around 90°. Summer starts at 5:13am.



STORMS WEDNESDAY, COOLER THURSDAY

Warm with a slight chance for an isolated storm Tuesday overnight. Low in the upper 60’s.

Showers and storms likely Wednesday. Warm and humid in the lower 90’s.

Some storms could be strong to severe.

Low to mid 60’s with early evening storm chance, with skies clearing late.

Cooler Thursday, partly sunny and lower 80’s.



WARMING BACK UP LATE WEEK

Mostly clear and low around 60° Thursday night.

Low to mid 80’s with partly to mostly sunny skies Friday.

Low to mid 60’s and partly cloudy Friday night.

Mostly sunny Saturday and a high in the upper 80’s. Slight storm chance.

Mid 60’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.



COOLING INTO EARLY WEEK

Upper 80’s and mainly sunny with an isolated storm chance Sunday.

Showers and storms Sunday night. Low in the upper 50’s.

Isolated showers Monday, cooler, high around 80°.