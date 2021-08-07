Spend the dog days of summer at the Steel Valley Cluster

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Cluster continues Saturday with competitions for dogs and their humans to participate in.

Last year they held the event without spectators, but this year the public is welcome.

Hundreds of dogs came out to compete the last few days. The event kicked off on Thursday.

When the show first came to the Canfield Fairgrounds back in the 1960s, there was just one big tent for all of the shows. This year, there will be 25 tents and rings.

The show gets underway each morning at 8 a.m. and the cost to get in is just $5 a car.

“You can expect to see probably over 100 different breeds of dogs, somewhere between 130 and 140 different breeds,” said Phil Thomas-Beaver, the show chairman. “It’s a competition where you start off with all the dogs and you keep eliminating until you’re down to one dog. It’s a great spectators’ sport.”

Spectators are not allowed to bring pets not competing in the event.

“We’re excited to see the best dog go up and win,” said Tom Davis, president of the Beaver County Kennel Club.