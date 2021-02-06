Some light snow in the forecast for your Sunday

Staying chilly with more wintry weather over the next seven days
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy with light snow developing after midnight…LOW: 16
— Early-day light snow (up to an inch) Sunday then partly sunny…HIGH: 22
— Partly sunny Monday…LOW: 11…HIGH: 26
— Chance for light snow Tuesday…LOW: 21…HIGH: 30
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday…LOW: 12…HIGH: 25
— Chance for snow showers Thursday…LOW: 15…HIGH: 29
— Chance for wintry mix or light snow Friday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 35
— Mostly cloudy next Saturday…LOW: 16…HIGH: 22
— Partly sunny and chilly next Sunday…LOW: 0…HIGH: 7