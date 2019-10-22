Soggy Tuesday morning, cool and breezy this afternoon

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Grab your umbrella for the early morning. Rain likely through the morning hours. It’s mild, with temperatures in the upper 50’s. Rain wraps up into early afternoon. Up to 3/4″ could accumulate in rain gauges. Temperatures make it into the lower 60’s today. Breezy and partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler and breezy tonight, with skies clearing for a partly cloudy night. Low in the lower 40’s into Wednesday morning.

COOLER AND BREEZY WEDNESDAY

Breezy with sunshine and clouds for Wednesday. Wind gusts could get near 30 mph. High in the mid to upper 50’s. Cool and partly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.

SMALL SHOWER RISK THURSDAY; MORE LIKELY FRIDAY

Partly sunny Thursday with a slight chance for a spotty shower into the afternoon. High in the lower 60’s. Lower 40’s for Thursday night and mostly cloudy. Spotty showers possible for Friday, and cooler. High in the lower 50’s. Slight chance for a shower or light rain for football games Friday night. Chilly into Saturday morning, with a low in the mid 30’s.

NICE SATURDAY

Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 30’s. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the upper 30’s. Mid 50’s on Sunday. Partly sunny with a 30% chance for a shower. Mid 40’s for Sunday night, a few showers possible. Partly sunny on Monday, with a high in the upper 50’s. Mid 40’s into Tuesday morning, and partly cloudy skies. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with a high around 60°.