Snow wraps up tonight; cooler to start the new year

Weather trends warmer through the end of the week; rain returns for the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Leftover snow flurries tonight … lows in the mid 20s
— A few morning flurries then clearing skies for New Year’s Day … still cool with highs in the mid 30s
— Milder and partly sunny for Thursday … with highs in the mid 40s
— Mild and rain likely Friday … highs in the low 50s
— Rain is still in the forecast Saturday with highs in the upper 40s
— Rain changes over to snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning … highs Sunday in the upper 30s
— Mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 30s
— Rain returns Tuesday with highs still in the upper 30s