WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Not the nicest of weekends for the final weekend in March. Highs Saturday are only going to reach the middle to upper 30s. The day begins with scattered snow showers. Snow may mix with a little rain as temperatures rise to the mid-30s. Little to no accumulation will occur during the day with temps above freezing. Winds will be blustery and drive wind chills down into the 20s through the day.

Saturday Night

Any mixing of rain with the snow stops Saturday evening with precipitation continuing as all snow overnight. Lake effect snow showers develop and we will have the chance for bursts of snow capable of dropping visibilities into the night. It will be cold enough for snow to start sticking across the area. Accumulations of a dusting up to locally 2″ is possible into the night. Slippery spots may develop under heavier snowbands and also on untreated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses also may become slippery and/or snow covered. Winds will remain blustery through the night. Lows will fall to the mid-20s and wind chills will drop into the teens.

Sunday

Sunday will be quite cold for the time of year. Highs will struggle to near 30°. Blustery winds through the day will keep wind chills in the teens to around 20°. Scattered snow showers will be ongoing in the morning and will continue through much of the day. Another coating of snow to patchy areas receiving an inch or two is expected during the day. Pockets of more moderate to heavy snowfall that drops visibilities may occur. Slippery spots, especially untreated surfaces, are likely. Snowy roads will also be possible during the day.

Snow will start to fizzle out Sunday night but we are still doing to have some patchy light snow showers or pockets of flurries through the night. Any additional accumulation would be a light dusting through the night. It will be an even colder night with lows returning to the upper teens for the first time in a while. Brisk winds continue and will allow for wind chills approaching the upper single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures stay cold Monday with highs in the lower 30s again. The chance for snow showers and flurries lingers into the morning. Skies will become partly sunny into Monday afternoon. Temperatures will start warming up a bit Tuesday. Clouds will be increasing through the day with highs around 40°.

Wednesday is a day you’ll want to pay attention to. There will be a big jump in temperatures but a wintry mix is possible before that warm air arrives. Temperatures will be around to slightly below freezing early Wednesday morning as rain approaches from the southwest. A brief window of freezing rain is possible early Wednesday. If that can materialize and precipitation arrives before temps start climbing, there will be a window for some slippery travel conditions in the morning. By the afternoon we will see all rain showers that will be tapering off as temperatures spike to around 60°. Thursday will also be in the 60s with scattered rain and a chance for thunderstorms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.