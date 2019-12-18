Snow squalls and blustery Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cold this morning, with snow showers developing later this morning. Morning temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Snow squalls could drop visibility down to near zero. Be alert for changing driving conditions. Winds will make it feel colder, with wind chills in the lower teens. Gusty winds up to 25mph are possible. Temperatures stay flat today in the low to mid 20’s, then falling into the upper teens into late afternoon. Snow could accumulate a dusting to around an inch.



FRIGID THURSDAY!

Early isolated snow showers this evening. Frigid, with lows in the lower teens and wind chills around 5°.



DRY BUT COLD FOR THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny for Thursday, with a high in the mid 20’s. Mostly clear skies Thursday night and cold, low in the low to mid teens.



WARMING TREND BEGINS FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer for Friday. High in the mid 30’s. A quiet weather pattern sets up for the rest of the period. We’ll also see unseasonably warm weather into the weekend and into Christmas. Friday night low in the lower 20’s.



MILD AND DRY WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday, with a high in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the upper 20’s. Partly sunny and mild for Sunday, high in the low to mid 40’s. Cloudy into Monday evening, low in the upper 20’s.



MILD INTO CHRISTMAS WEEK

Partly sunny on Monday, with a high in the mid 40’s. Cloudy and warmer for Monday night, low in the lower 30’s. Mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve day, high in the mid 40’s.



NO WHITE CHRISTMAS THIS YEAR

Upper 20’s Christmas eve night. Mostly cloudy for Christmas, high in the lower 40’s.