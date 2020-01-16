Snow squalls and accumulating snow Thursday

WINTER COMES OUT OF HIBERNATION!

Mostly cloudy and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s but windy conditions bring wind chills down into the mid 20’s. Blustery with temperatures falling today. Winds could gust to 30mph. Temperatures early in the lower 30’s and falling into the upper 20’s late afternoon. Lake Effect snow showers develop today. Where these bands set up, we could see 1″ to 2″. Snow squalls are possible with periods of white out conditions possible. BE ALERT FOR CHANGING DRIVING CONDITIONS.. Colder tonight, with a low in the lower 20’s and snow showers with light accumulation.



CLOUDY AND CHILLY FOR FRIDAY

Mainly cloudy and chilly for Friday. High around 30°.



STRONG STORM SYSTEM ARRIVES FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY

Snow showers develop Friday night. A dusting to an inch possible by Daybreak Saturday. Low in the lower 20’s. Snow showers Saturday morning, with 1″ to 3″ possible before transitioning to a wintry mix early afternoon. Slick roads will be likely. Late day we’ll see the mix turn to rain. High around 40°.



ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain for Saturday night, turning to a wintry mix and then to snow showers into Sunday morning. Low around 20°.

Colder and snow showers for Sunday, high in the mid 20’s. Low around 20° into Monday morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers for Monday, high in the mid 20’s. Low in the mid teens into Tuesday morning. Tuesday high in the mid to upper 20’s and a chance for light snow. Low in the mid teens into Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high around 30°.

Cloudy Thursday with a chance for flurries or light snow. High in the lower 30’s.