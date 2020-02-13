Snow showers with squalls possible late Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Slushy roads this morning. Add a few extra minutes for travel. Early morning light rain or flurries. Temperatures this morning in the lower 30’s.

Expect a break in the light rain or flurries late morning into early afternoon when the back side of the storm will bring a few rounds of sleet, freezing rain or snow. Into the late afternoon the colder air wins out and we’ll see snow showers. Winds pick up and squalls are possible which could drop visibility. Around 1″ to 2″ in isolated areas today. We’ll see temperatures hold steady in the lower 30’s until falling slightly late afternoon.

ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES TONIGHT

Much colder into the evening. Low tonight around 10° with winds gusting to 20 mph. Wind chills could dip to -5° to -10° into the overnight and early Friday. Lake effect snow showers will be isolated overnight, with light accumulations where bands persist.



COLD FOR FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT

Cold for Friday with a chance for a few snow showers. High only reaching the upper teens. Clearing and cold for Friday night, low in the mid to upper single digits.

WARMING SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warming Saturday, high in the mid to upper 30’s.

Chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low in the upper 20’s.

Early snow chance Sunday, then a chance for rain into the afternoon as we warm up to around 40°. Mid 20’s into Monday morning and cloudy.



MILD TO START THE WEEK

Mild Monday, with a high 40° and a chance for afternoon rain showers. Lower 30’s into Monday night with a rain/snow mix likely.



RAIN LIKELY AND WARM TUESDAY

Lower 50’s into Tuesday, with early snow/rain mix turning to all rain as we warm to around 50°. Rain or snow chance Tuesday night, low around 30°. Chance for rain/snow mix as we cool down into Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 30’s.