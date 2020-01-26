Snow showers remain in the forecast for your Monday

Quiet and seasonable weather settles in for the rest of the new work week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Periods of light snow and snow showers tonight…less than an inch expected mainly of grassy and elevated surfaces…lows near 30
— Scattered snow showers Monday…little to no accumulation expected…highs in the mid 30s
— Cloudy and cool Tuesday…highs in the mid 30s
— Fair weather and seasonable temps remain for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday
— Partly sunny and a bit milder Friday with highs in the upper 30s
— Slight chance of rain next Saturday, which may turn into light snow Saturday night and early next Sunday morning…still mild with highs near 40 for next weekend