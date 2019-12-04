Snow showers likely Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with flurries possible early morning. Temperatures in the lower 30’s. Be alert for some icy spots again this morning, but mainly roads are damp. Cloudy with snow showers developing into early afternoon. Snow might mix with rain for a couple of hours. High in the mid 30’s.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW KICKS IN TONIGHT

Snow showers likely tonight with generally an inch or less. Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up to 2″. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s.



MAINLY CLOUDY THURSDAY

Early snow shower Thursday, with mainly cloudy and chilly conditions. High in the mid 30’s. Upper 20’s into Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies.



RAIN/SNOW MIX FRIDAY

Scattered rain or snow for Friday, high in the mid 30’s. Colder going into Friday night, with a low in the lower 20’s.



WARMING UP LATE WEEKEND

Sunshine and clouds Saturday, with a high in the mid 30’s. Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, low in the mid 20’s. Increasing clouds Sunday with a high in the mid to upper 40’s.



DAMP BUT MILD INTO MONDAY

Rain likely Sunday night. Mild, with a low in the lower 40’s. Mild with rain showers likely Monday as a storm system moves through the Valley. Low in the mid to upper 40’s with rain showers Monday night.



FALLING TEMPS TUESDAY

Temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s early Tuesday, with temperatures falling through the day. Rain showers changing to snow showers. Much colder into Tuesday night, low in the upper teens to low 20’s. Chance for snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. High on Wednesday around 30°.