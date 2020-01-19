Snow showers continue tonight and chilly again for your Monday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather will warm up by the middle of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Scattered snow showers and areas of light snow tonight … still chilly with lows in the mid teens
— A few leftover isolated flurries Monday morning then partly sunny and chilly … highs in the mid 20s
— Partly sunny and chilly Tuesday … highs in the upper 20s
— Milder and partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s
— Mostly cloudy Thursday … highs in the low 40s
— Rain arrives Friday with highs in the upper 40s
— Rain changes to snow Saturday with temps falling from the mid 40s to near 30 Saturday afternoon
— Chance for some leftover snow next Sunday … highs in the mid 30s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com