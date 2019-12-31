Snow showers & blustery for final day of 2019

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy early morning. Much colder, with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Snow showers today, be alert for a quick coating of snow and slick spots on untreated roads. There could be some white-out conditions with winds gusting up to 25 mph at times late morning and early afternoon. Snow accumulating 1″ to 2″. High only in the low to mid 30’s.



NEW YEAR’S EVE OUTLOOK

Evening snow showers for New Year’s Eve night. Temperatures in the lower 30’s to upper 20’s if you’re out. Feels like mid teens this evening. Low in the mid to upper 20’s into the first morning of 2020.



CLEARING FOR SUNSHINE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Mostly cloudy early, with partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

and a high in the mid to upper 30’s for Wednesday. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.



WARMING TREND LATE WEEK

Warmer into Thursday, with a high in the mid 40’s and partly to mostly sunny skies. Mild Thursday night, with a low in the upper 30’s and late night rain showers likely into Friday morning. Showers likely Friday, high in the lower 50’s. A rain/snow mix into Saturday morning.



FALLING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY

Early high Saturday in the upper 40’s with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Rain/snow mix Saturday afternoon. Saturday night low in the mid to upper 30’s with snow showers possible. Sunday high in the mid to upper 30’s with isolated rain or snow showers. Mostly cloudy into Monday morning, low in the mid 20’s.



COOL NEXT WEEK, WINTRY MIX TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid to upper 30’s Monday. Mostly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s. Chance for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday, high in the lower 40’s.