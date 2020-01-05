Snow returns to the Valley tonight; clearing skies for your Monday

Weather then stays mostly quiet for the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Light snow and flurries tonight … steady temps in the low 30s
— A few morning flurries and snow showers Monday … then clearing skies … highs in the mid 30s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower … highs near 40
— Possibly a morning flurry or two Wednesday then mostly cloudy and cool … highs in the low 30s
— Milder and mostly cloudy Thursday … highs in the mid 40s
— Rain likely Friday … highs in the low 50s
— More rain Saturday … highs in the mid 50s
— A chance for light snow in the morning Sunday then clearing skies … highs in the upper 30s

