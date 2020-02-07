Snow likely with slick roads Friday

FRIDAY STORM DETAILS

~ Road temps are below freezing, so untreated roads could be slick

~ Snow could add up to 1″ to 3″ by early afternoon as it becomes lighter and more isolated

~ Visibility could fall off to white-out conditions during heavier snow fall

~Blustery today, with temperatures in the upper 20’s and wind chills in the mid to lower teens.

TIPS

~ add extra time for travel

~ slow down! Leave extra distance between other motorists

~ don’t crowd the plow trucks

~ if in a slide, don’t slam the brakes, pump them and steer the car

~ have charged cell phone in case of emergency

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Scattered snow showers today. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Wind chills in the middle teens.



TONIGHT

Chance for light snow tonight and cold. Temps in the middle teens overnight

and wind chills in the upper single-digits.

CHANCE FOR AFTERNOON LIGHT SNOW SATURDAY

High in the lower 30’s for Saturday with a chance for a few snow showers into the afternoon. Little accumulation of a half inch. Mid 20’s Saturday night with a chance for light snow or flurries.



WARMING SUNDAY

Cloudy Sunday with a chance for a rain/snow mix into the afternoon. High in the mid

to upper 30’s. Sunday night rain is likely and then changing to snow overnight. Low in the lower 30’s.

WINTRY MIX FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK

Morning snow to mix Monday morning, cloudy and a high in the upper 30’s. Lower 20’s into Tuesday morning and a few flurries. Upper 30’s Tuesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix into the afternoon. Lower 20’s into Wednesday morning. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high in the mid 30’s. Low around 20 into Thursday morning. Rain or snow chance Thursday, high in the upper 30’s. Low around 20 into Friday morning. Chance for light snow Friday, high in the mid to upper 30’s.