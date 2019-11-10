Snow is in the forecast for your Monday

The wintry and cold weather lasts through Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and quiet tonight … lows in the mid 30s
— Afternoon rain changing over to snow … late morning high near 40 then temps falling into the low 30s in the afternoon
— Measurable snow Monday night into Tuesday morning … lows in the low 20s Monday night
— Lake effect snow showers and cold Tuesday … highs in the upper 20s
— Morning snow flurries and cold Wednesday … highs in the upper 20s
— Milder with fair weather for the rest of the week … with highs in the upper 30s Thursday and Friday
— A mix of sun and clouds for next weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 40s next Saturday and Sunday