Snow in the forecast this evening; morning rain showers for your Monday

Weather starts off mild for the first half of the work week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Snow likely early this evening…changing over to rain later…rising temps into the upper 30s
— Morning rain showers Monday then cloudy skies…temps falling into the mid 30s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs near 40
— Cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 40s
— Snow and a wintry mix likely Wednesday night and Thursday…highs in the mid 30s Thursday
— Much cooler Friday with isolated snow showers…highs in the mid 20s
— Mild weather returns for next week with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s next Saturday and Sunday and rain likely for next Sunday

