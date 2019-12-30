Snow in the forecast for your Tuesday

Weather then trends warmer for the first days of 2020

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Cool tonight with scattered and isolated snow showers … lows near 30
— Areas of light snow Tuesday … expect a trace to 2 inches across most of the Valley with more in the snow belt areas of northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties … highs in the low 30s
— Morning lake effect snow showers Wednesday … then becoming partly sunny … highs in the upper 30s
— Warmer weather for the end of the week with highs Thursday and Friday in the upper 40s and low 50s
— Rain is likely Friday … rain showers possible Saturday … and rain may change to snow showers Sunday
— Highs in the upper 40s Saturday and in the upper 30s Sunday and next Monday

