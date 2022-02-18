FRIDAY

Icy spots are likely in the morning and will remain possible through the day. Any untreated surface may be slick. A few early morning snow showers or flurries remain in the forecast. The chance for snow ends early and skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon. It will be a cold day with highs in the mid-20s. A brisk wind is expected and will lead to wind chills in the teens throughout the morning and afternoon.

Any clearing of the clouds will fill back in Friday night as another storm system approaches the region. Scattered snow showers and flurries are expected to develop overnight into Saturday morning. Accumulation of a dusting to around 1″ are possible by sunrise Saturday. Winds will also be blustery with lows around 20°. The chance for snow will continue through at least Saturday morning with an additional dusting to a light coating possible through Saturday morning. As a result, slick travel will again be a concern Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for snow Saturday will be greatest in the morning, though a few afternoon snow showers are not out of the question. Slick spots will be possible Saturday. The chance for snow wraps up into Saturday evening with temperatures staying cold through the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s. The next warm-up begins Sunday. High pressure builds back into the area and brings a lot of sunshine. Highs will jump to the mid-40s. Temperatures return to the 50s next week for both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances climb again Tuesday as another storm system arrives in the region.

