Snow arrives overnight and for your Monday morning

Periods of wintry weather sticking around on and off through Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Snow developing overnight … nearly steady temperatures … lows in the upper 20s
— Snow ends temporarily Monday morning then mostly cloudy … highs in the mid and upper 30s
— A rain/snow mix redevelops Monday late afternoon or evening that quickly changes over to all snow Monday night … lows near 30
— The best chance for accumulating snow Monday evening through midday Tuesday
— Morning light snow wrapping up by midday Tuesday … highs in the mid 30s
— Chilly Wednesday with isolated lake effect snow showers … highs in the upper 20s
— Sunny and chilly Thursday … highs near 30
— Milder and more clouds for next weekend … highs in the upper 30s and low 40s Friday through next Sunday

